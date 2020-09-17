Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,863 shares of company stock worth $4,770,306. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

