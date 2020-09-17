Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 83,289 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 479.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,289 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $74,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,899 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $17,653,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $11,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.