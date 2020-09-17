Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 15,994 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 201.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 272,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,941,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,484,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 227,976 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ISD opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

