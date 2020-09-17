PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PPD in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPD’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.91.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 684.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 527,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 794,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

