Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) were up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 106,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 401,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, Director David W. Head acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,791.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Near acquired 12,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

