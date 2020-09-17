Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,107 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Imax were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Imax by 106.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 159,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 82,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Imax by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Imax by 101.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 89,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $801.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.62. Imax Corp has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.77.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Imax from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

