Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

