Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

