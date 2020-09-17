Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $89,000 in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Insmed by 16.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Insmed by 107.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $35.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

