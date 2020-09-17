Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $83,000 in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 143,886 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $600.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

