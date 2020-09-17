Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $91,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of NXST opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

