Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 91.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

