Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau Sells 150,000 Shares

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PLNT opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.60, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,761 shares in the last quarter.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.