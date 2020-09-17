PIXEL Price Tops $0.0117 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $435,128.90 and approximately $373,884.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,862.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.20 or 0.02146866 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.04 or 0.00746087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

