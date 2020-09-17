Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NYSE PFSI opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $63,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $381,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,844 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,250 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 699,281 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 650,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 403,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

