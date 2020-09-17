Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

HBAN opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 482,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

