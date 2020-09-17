PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.40

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 2227685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

PipeHawk Company Profile (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of ground probing radar (GPR) equipment, and test system solutions; and provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

