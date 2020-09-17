Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable alerts:

TSE:PL opened at C$6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.50 million and a PE ratio of -13.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pinnacle Renewable has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Pinnacle Renewable’s payout ratio is -105.75%.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.