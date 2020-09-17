Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PML stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

