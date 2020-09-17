Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Insider Jerome M. Schneider Sells 50,000 Shares

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) insider Jerome M. Schneider sold 50,000 shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $337,500.00.

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 71.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 8.6% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

