Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Fiona Trafford-Walker Acquires 702 Shares

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) insider Fiona Trafford-Walker purchased 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$28.73 ($20.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,167.76 ($14,405.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is A$33.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

