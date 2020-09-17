Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC (LON:IL0A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 60076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.52.

About Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides retail, and small and medium enterprise banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Core Bank and Non-Core Business. It offers current accounts, retail and corporate deposits, institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards, consumer finance, and overdrafts.

