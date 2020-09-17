Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 566.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 240,699 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 82.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 172,012 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

PEI stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

