Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 51019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.30.

About Pennant International Group (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

