Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $24,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,282,382.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peloton stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist increased their price target on Peloton from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,557,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

