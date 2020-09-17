Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PARR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $7.87 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Par Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 491,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

