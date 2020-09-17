Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.80

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.80 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.15 ($0.35), with a volume of 1673167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.85 ($0.34).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82.

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.