Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 7,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $1,733,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,718,503.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $246.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

