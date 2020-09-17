OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,323,600 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,684,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,076,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SILEF stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37. OTCMKTS:SILEF has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

About OTCMKTS:SILEF

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

