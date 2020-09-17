OTCMKTS:CRTPF (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:CRTPF (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTPF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. OTCMKTS:CRTPF has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

OTCMKTS:CRTPF Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc focuses on the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company is also developing various therapies for heart diseases, including acute myocarditis and other causes of heart failure. Its lead product is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulation.

