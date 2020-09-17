OTCMKTS:CRTPF (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:CRTPF (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTPF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. OTCMKTS:CRTPF has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.
OTCMKTS:CRTPF Company Profile
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:CRTPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:CRTPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.