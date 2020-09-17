Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Up 18.4%

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) shot up 18.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. 432,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 139,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The firm has a market cap of $44.21 million and a P/E ratio of -74.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

