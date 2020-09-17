Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Down to $23.32

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $21.86. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 264 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $522.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.