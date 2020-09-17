Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.73). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of ORTX opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,681,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 431,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.