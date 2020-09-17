Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CAO W Corey West Sells 7,021 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Corey West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80.

On Monday, September 14th, W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.