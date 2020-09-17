Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

NYSE:DOV opened at $115.34 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $36,470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after buying an additional 281,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dover by 160.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,773,000 after buying an additional 247,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.