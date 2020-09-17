ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave Sells 10,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George H. Cave also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -551.11, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

