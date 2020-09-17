null (NYSE:AEF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

null (NYSE:AEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This is an increase from null’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

null has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AEF stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. null has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

