Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CAO Arthur G. Giterman Sells 2,472 Shares

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NUAN stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,333,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
