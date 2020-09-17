Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CAO Arthur G. Giterman Sells 2,472 Shares

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NUAN stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,333,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

