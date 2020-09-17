Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.24

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 11014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

