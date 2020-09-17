NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.07

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 10146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

