Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Shares of Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.36. Novoheart shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,200.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62.

Novoheart Company Profile (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

