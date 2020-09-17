Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 50,868 Shares of Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,899.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NVCR opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $109.95.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Novocure by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novocure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Novocure by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Novocure by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

