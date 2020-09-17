NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of NorthWestern worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,549,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after buying an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 299,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:NWE opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

