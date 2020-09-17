Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.16

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 8627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

