NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.47

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.47 and last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 564326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after buying an additional 65,348 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

