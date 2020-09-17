NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

NEWTEK Business Services has raised its dividend by 11.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NEWTEK Business Services has a payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.1%.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $19.89 on Thursday. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

