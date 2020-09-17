Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI) CEO Michele Ciavarella Buys 125,000 Shares

Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI) CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 125,000 shares of Newgioco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NWGI stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Newgioco Group Inc has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Newgioco Group stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Newgioco Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Newgioco Group

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services.

