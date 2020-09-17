New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.02

New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 115000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

