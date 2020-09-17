Netstreit Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 22nd (NASDAQ:NTST)

Netstreit’s (NASDAQ:NTST) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 22nd. Netstreit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Netstreit has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

