Naviaddress Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,893.38 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $34,893.38 and approximately $8,692.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.12 or 0.04392389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034961 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.